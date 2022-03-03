Analysts Issue Forecasts for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

CTMX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

CTMX stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.57. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.