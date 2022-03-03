Analysts Issue Forecasts for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.
CTMX stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.57. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.