Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.58). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 840,214 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $681.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 3.41. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

