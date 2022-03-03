Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.91). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($2.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

PTGX stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 922,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,921. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.