Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.91). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($2.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.
In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
PTGX stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 922,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,921. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.19.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
