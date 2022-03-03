Analysts Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.90. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HMN opened at $41.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

