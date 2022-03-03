Analysts Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.56). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CLVS stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,114,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 213.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 645,662 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 618,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 423.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 493,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

