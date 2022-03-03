Analysts Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) to post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. UMB Financial posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of UMBF traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.25. 1,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.57. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $112.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,831 shares of company stock worth $1,317,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

