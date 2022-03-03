Analysts Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) to post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. UMB Financial posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of UMBF traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.25. 1,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.57. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $112.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,831 shares of company stock worth $1,317,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.