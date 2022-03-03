Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.32). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of PACB stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 367,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $37.42.

In other news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,569,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,007,000 after purchasing an additional 436,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,469,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,633 shares during the period. Finally, Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $3,361,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

