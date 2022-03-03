Analysts Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Announce $4.41 EPS

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Brokerages predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.94. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $18.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.44 to $19.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.70 to $21.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

NYSE HCA opened at $261.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $174.57 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.06 and its 200-day moving average is $246.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.