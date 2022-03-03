Analysts Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Announce $4.41 EPS

Brokerages predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.94. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $18.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.44 to $19.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.70 to $21.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

NYSE HCA opened at $261.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $174.57 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.06 and its 200-day moving average is $246.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

