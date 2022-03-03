Analysts Anticipate Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to Post $0.88 EPS

Analysts predict that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. Costamare reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Costamare will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Costamare.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

CMRE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,250. Costamare has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Costamare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after buying an additional 75,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after buying an additional 95,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after buying an additional 157,787 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 74,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Costamare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

