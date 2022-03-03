Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,208. The company has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.39 and its 200-day moving average is $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

