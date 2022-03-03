AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Sells $284,202.00 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE AMN opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

