American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:AMS opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

