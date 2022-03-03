American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:AMS opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
