American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 206,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 465,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Lithium in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.
About American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)
American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Lithium (LIACF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.