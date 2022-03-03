American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,521 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Hershey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $208.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $208.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

