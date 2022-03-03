American International Group Inc. Sells 3,090 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,323,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $460,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,807 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTFC opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.94. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

