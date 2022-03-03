American International Group Inc. Sells 14,800 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of JetBlue Airways worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

