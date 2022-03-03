American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

