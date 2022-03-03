American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of HollyFrontier worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after buying an additional 540,076 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 22.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,204,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,028,000 after purchasing an additional 400,900 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 36.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after purchasing an additional 470,581 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HFC opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

