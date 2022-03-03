American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of ACI Worldwide worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,488 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,270,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,986,000 after acquiring an additional 283,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,586,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $77,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $32.55 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ACI Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.