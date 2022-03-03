American International Group Inc. Acquires 256,924 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 414.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,924 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Option Care Health worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $71,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.41. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

