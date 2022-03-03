American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lifted by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.22. 78,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,962. American Express has a 1-year low of $135.13 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.06. The stock has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

