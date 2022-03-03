American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells $486,084.25 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $91.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

