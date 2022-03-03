American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

American Eagle Outfitters has increased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 770,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 308,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,859.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 499,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 474,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 262,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

