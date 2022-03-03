Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.45.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 18.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ameresco by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameresco by 16.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

