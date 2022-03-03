Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) SVP Mark C. Lindgren Sells 1,175 Shares

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ameren stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $90.77.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 15.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after acquiring an additional 458,665 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 436.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,041 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.