Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Insider Shawn E. Schukar Sells 1,562 Shares

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $85.99. 1,296,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,231. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

