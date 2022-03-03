Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stake Lifted by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Amedisys makes up about 2.5% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 4.87% of Amedisys worth $257,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMED shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

AMED traded down $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $158.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.14. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

