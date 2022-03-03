AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis.
AMC stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.91. 459,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,529,004. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $72.62.
In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $1,145,818.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $565,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 900,378 shares of company stock worth $23,223,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on AMC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.
