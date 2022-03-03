AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.91. 459,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,529,004. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $1,145,818.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $565,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 900,378 shares of company stock worth $23,223,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AMC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

