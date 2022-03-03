Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,787,346,000 after buying an additional 456,024 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $54.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,986.32. The company had a trading volume of 109,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,934. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,134.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3,315.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

