Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.62 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $151.49 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042498 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001593 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

