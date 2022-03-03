Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.30. Allot Communications shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 424,894 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allot Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $281.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allot Communications by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allot Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allot Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Allot Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.