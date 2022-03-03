Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded at TheStreet

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

ALKS opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -78.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,714,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 56.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 317,300 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes (Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

