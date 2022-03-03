Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the January 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alithya Group in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALYA opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.28 million, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Alithya Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

