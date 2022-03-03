Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Issues Earnings Results

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS.

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,105. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $504.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 675.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

