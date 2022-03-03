Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Albireo Pharma worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $517.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

