Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
