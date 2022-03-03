Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

