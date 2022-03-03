Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €165.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($143.82) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($201.12) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €141.69 ($159.20).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €109.68 ($123.24) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($112.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €114.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.71.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.