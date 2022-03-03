Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($201.12) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €141.69 ($159.20).

EPA:AIR opened at €109.68 ($123.24) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €114.50 and a 200-day moving average of €112.71. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

