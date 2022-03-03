Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATSG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.86.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.52. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,807,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 489,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 46,576 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 109,006.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

