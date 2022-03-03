Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) PT Raised to €4.60 at Barclays

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from €4.40 ($4.94) to €4.60 ($5.17) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AFLYY. HSBC cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.06) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

