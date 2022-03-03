AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $5.48 on Thursday. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

