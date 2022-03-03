AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “
AgileThought stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AgileThought has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03.
About AgileThought (Get Rating)
LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgileThought (AGIL)
