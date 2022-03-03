AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get AgileThought alerts:

AgileThought stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AgileThought has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in AgileThought by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AgileThought (Get Rating)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgileThought (AGIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.