Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.47 million, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.