Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 32,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,495. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.