AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Short Interest Update

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 309.1% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:AFAQ opened at $9.73 on Thursday. AF Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFAQ. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

