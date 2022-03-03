Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 408,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the period. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

