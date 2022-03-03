Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. 1,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

