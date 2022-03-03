Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

In related news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,370 shares of company stock worth $60,482 and sold 94,000 shares worth $1,674,630.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000.

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

