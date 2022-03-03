Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ADV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. 2,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

