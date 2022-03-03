Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.
ADV traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.