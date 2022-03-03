Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.

ADV traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

